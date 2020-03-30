LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new type of littering has emerged during the coronavirus pandemic as people turn to protective gear to keep their hands from having direct contact with germy surfaces.
Some people carefully discard of them while others are tossing them in public places.
Gloves, face masks and hand sanitizer wipes can be seen in parking lots and hiking trails all over the area.
“Have a little bit more care and be thoughtful of other people. Not only that but be thoughtful of our earth,” said El Monte resident Traci Nichols.
These items left out in the open could potentially be contaminated and could end up in stormwater drains.
Some of the hand wipes contain non-biodegradable plastics that can take up to 100 years to break down.
A local wellness coach believes people are throwing things on the ground not because they’re lazy or careless but because of a fear of getting in contact with the virus.
“I get it, they’re scared, but they can make the extra effort,” Idris Morehouse said.
Littering in California can carry a fine between $100 and $1000.