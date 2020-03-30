LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner says roughly two-thirds of high school students district-wide are taking part in line learning programs daily during the COVID-19 shutdown.
In a digital briefing Monday, Beutner said the remaining 32% – or about 40,000 students – have had no online contact with the district since schools closed earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Beutner, roughly 80% of families are not connected, and out of 120,000 high school students, approximately 15,000 have no online contact with their teachers or schools.
Through a partnership with Verizon, Beutner says the LAUSD has reconnected about 2,000 students, but still has much work left to do. He says efforts are continuing to ensure needy families have access to the internet and computers.
Beutner said while device distribution to every student will be part of that effort, he also announced a fundraiser with CBS2/KCAL9, the Los Angeles Chargers, and iHeartRadio to raise money for students.
For more information on how you can help, visit cbsla.com/give.