SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Coronavirus appears to be spreading in jails in the Inland Empire.
Two deputy sheriffs assigned to corrections have tested positive for COVID-19, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials announced Sunday. They both went into self-quarantine last week after experiencing flu-like symptoms and have been off work for a week, according to officials.
Where the two deputies were exposed to coronavirus is under investigation.
In Riverside County, two more deputies have also tested positive for coronavirus, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. An inmate has also tested positive, he said in a video announcement posted on social media.
The first deputy to be diagnosed with COVID-19 had been assigned to the jails, Bianco said, but it’s not clear where the two most-recently diagnosed deputies were working.
As a precaution, several other inmates have been isolated, but are not showing symptoms, he said.