HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and a third person is in critical condition following a high-speed two-car wreck in the Hancock Park neighborhood near Hollywood early Monday morning. The impact was so powerful it uprooted a palm tree and damaged a fire hydrant.
The collision occurred at about 2 a.m. on North Highland Avenue, near Melrose Avenue.
Los Angeles police report that the two BMW sedans were speeding southbound on Highland Avenue when they lost control and collided.
Police arrived on scene to find one person trapped inside a burning vehicle. That person was rescued by L.A. Fire Department crews and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Two people were pronounced dead. They were not immediately identified.
There was no word on whether the cars were street racing when they collided.