LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he is extending social distancing guidelines to April 30 as coronavirus cases continue to climb across the country.
Americans are still advised to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more, practice social distancing and maintain proper hygiene.
“The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end,” Trump said at a news conference.
The president said plans will be finalized on Tuesday as the country moves toward recovery.
“We will be well on our way to recovery, we think by June 1st,” he said.
According to Johns Hopkins, more than 720,000 people have been infected globally, including more than 140,000 cases in the United States.
Los Angeles County remains under a stay-at-home order as several businesses are closed to prevent large gatherings.
