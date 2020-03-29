TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Starting Tuesday, the city of Torrance will be delivering groceries to senior citizens, those with disabilities and those with underlying health conditions in an effort to assist its most at-risk population during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city says care packages consisting of 18 pre-selected items, including sanitary supplies, will be delivered to residents’ homes this week, while supplies last.
Qualifying Torrance residents can place their order beginning Monday, March 30 by calling 310-618-6339 Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. or submit online. Payments for this service will be made over the phone by credit card only.
The Torrance Cares 2-Go Care Packages will include the following:
Chicken/Turkey (approx. 2 lb. pack)
Beef (Steak/Ground, approx. 2 lb. pack)
Milk (≥1/2 Gal.) (Potentially: Soy, Whole or Reduced/non-fat)
Eggs (≥Dozen)
Butter (1 lb.)
Bread (1 loaf)
Boxed Pasta/Rice/Mac-Cheese (2)
Cereal (1 Box)
Canned Soups, Veggies and/or Beans (2)
Celery Stalk (1)
Carrots (1 lb.)
Onions (2)
Garlic (1 Head)
Apples (2)
Oranges (2)
Can of Disinfectant Spray (Lysol or Similar Product)
Dish Soap (≥ 8 oz.)
Toilet Paper (≥4-Pack), Box of Tissues (1), or Paper Towels (2-Pack)