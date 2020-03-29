Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department says a total number of 24 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition to those numbers, the department said Sunday that the Los Angeles Fire Department has six members who have also tested positive for the virus.
Of those cases, authorities say all are self-isolating and are recovering at home.
Other jurisdictions, such as the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, on Sunday reported that two additional deputies had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total number of known cases among deputies to three.