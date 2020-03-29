



RIVERSIDE COUNTY (CBSLA) — An inmate has tested positive for coronavirus in Riverside County, marking the county’s first incarcerated case.

Two more sheriff’s deputies in Riverside County have also tested positive for the virus, according to Sheriff Chad Bianco, bringing the total number of infected deputies to three.

RELATED: Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy, Pomona College Student Positive For Coronavirus

“I have spoken to all of them and they are in good spirits recovering,” Bianco said in Facebook video regarding the deputies’ conditions.

Others who have been in contact with the affected deputies and inmate are under a self-quarantine as they await their test results, according to Bianco.

Officials said the inmate who tested positive was “immediately isolated” and is undergoing treatment.

The news cases come as Orange County and Los Angeles County has granted early release to some non-violent offenders to curb a potential outbreak.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department runs five detention facilities and the sheriff says there are no plans at this time to release any inmates early.

“I feel very strongly that the inmates we have remaining in custody pose a much greater risk to public safety than the risk this virus poses to them while they are in custody,” Bianco said.

The sheriff said their facilities have been thoroughly cleaned. He also said they have an adequate supply of protective gear, such as masks and gloves, and are prepared for an outbreak if one were to occur.

For the latest number of cases in Riverside County, click here.