SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana police want the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect.
Daniel Christopher Contreras, who police say is a gang member, is suspected in a fatal shooting that took place at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday at El Salvador Park.
SUSPECT WANTED FOR HOMICIDE – ARMED AND DANGEROUS https://t.co/8qEq6UVDaN
— SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) March 30, 2020
Police said the unidentified victim died at the scene.
Contreras is considered armed and dangerous.
The case is eligible for the Santa Ana Police Department Gang Homicide Reward.
Contreras is 6’1″ and 175 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Santa Ana police at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)