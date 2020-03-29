LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grocery stores in the Southland remain open and are taking steps to keep employees safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many locations are now providing them with masks, gloves and protective plexiglass at the checkout stands. Some stores are even putting floor decals to help people maintain social distancing when they’re getting their groceries.

“We definitely value our associates and we want to make sure they are well taken care of because they are the face of the company,” said John Votava of Ralphs. “They are the ones our customers come back to see over and over.”

At least four grocery store workers in Southern California tested positive for coronavirus this past week, including a Costco in the Marina del Rey area, Sprouts in Tustin, Gelsons in Pacific Palisades and Vallarta Supermarket in Canoga Park.

Officials say other employees were notified of the diagnoses and the stores have since been disinfected.

Shoppers were glad to know that stores are taking the virus seriously.

“I think it’s very smart because they’re very at risk. It can easily be transmitted,” one customer said.

“They’re doing a great service for our community and without them, there would be a lot of people inconvenienced and without food,” another said.

Most of the grocery stores are also only allowing a certain amount of people to come in to also help keep the distance as well as limiting purchases for certain essentials like toiletries and milk products.