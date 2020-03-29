BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Nate ‘N Al’s in Beverly Hills is the latest business that has been brought down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delicatessen has been serving up Reuben sandwiches and bagels since 1945. But with the threat of the coronavirus looming weeks ago, the restaurant moved to delivery and pickup only.

On Saturday night, on Instagram, the company posted that it would be closing its doors Sunday night for the foreseeable future. The post reads in part:

“Approximately one month ago the world as we knew it changed. We had hoped that we could continue our take out and delivery service so that we could provide the community with the food that has been a part of our lives for years. However, our number one priority is to keep our customers and our staff safe and secure during this time of uncertainty. After reviewing all the variables, we no longer feel confident that we can do that. It is with great sadness that we will be closing our doors for all business as of tomorrow, Sunday, March 29th at 8 pm. Thank you all for being a part of the Nate’n Al’s family and a special thank you to our employees who have worked tirelessly to be here so that we all have continued to have our favorites available! We don’t know what the future holds but we urge everyone to do your best to stay home and stay safe.”

The restaurant has stayed in the family for decades but was sold to a group of local investors in 2018. It was scheduled to relocate around the corner, and had been featured on local stations, in commercials, and in historical features.

It remains unclear whether the business plans to reopen once the pandemic is over.