Comments
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (CBSLA) — Two firefighters in San Bernardino County have tested positive for coronavirus.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (CBSLA) — Two firefighters in San Bernardino County have tested positive for coronavirus.
They work for The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and the Montclair Fire Department.
The firefighters had been previously under a self-quarantine before being diagnosed with coronavirus.
“Currently, the firefighters are feeling well and remain in isolation,” the department said in a statement. “Both firefighters are being medically monitored by their primary physicians.”
Officials are encouraging the community to continue monitoring coronavirus updates.
For the latest number of cases in San Bernardino County, click here.