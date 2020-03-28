



— 12 people at nursing facility in Yucaipa have tested positive for COVID-19 and a resident of a second Yucaipa nursing facility is presenting symptoms of the disease, officials said Saturday.

In a press release, San Bernardino health officials said that the county is working to test all employees and residents of both facilities.

“This is the first instance we have had in our county of a concentrated COVID-19 outbreak,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “The county will do everything within its ability and authority to minimize the tragedy this pandemic has the potential to create in our communities. We are testing residents and staff of the facilities and working with the California Department of Health Healthcare Associated Infections branch.”

On Thursday, an 89-year-old woman with underlying health issues, who was a resident of the facility at which 12 individuals test positive, died from COVID-19.

“This outbreak a signal to anyone in the county who is not taking this pandemic seriously and is resisting complying with public health orders and guidelines that the threat of COVID-19 is very real,” Gustafson said. “Staying at home, minimizing non-essential contact with others, maintaining social distancing from even people we know and with whom we have regular contact, and consistently practicing good hygiene is our best hope of making forward the other side of this pandemic.”

