LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the U.S. after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and quarantined in Australia.
In a social media post Saturday, Hanks shared an update, saying that the couple will continue to shelter in place at home.
— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 28, 2020
“We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” Hanks wrote. He thanked those who sent them well wishes and helped them recover.
Hanks and Wilson announced they were diagnosed with coronavirus on March 11.