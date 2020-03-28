— Rapper Future, who’s behind the 2017 hit “Mask Off,” has launched a campaign called “Mask On” to donate masks to healthcare facilities facing shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign was announced this week by the FreeWishes Foundation, which was founded by Future and his family.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit every facet of the world and created a crisis that no one could have imagined a few weeks ago,” the foundation said in a news release. “As most people adapt to the new normal of staying quarantined to protect themselves from the coronavirus, healthcare professionals do not have this privilege. In addition, they do not even have enough supplies to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus.”



FreeWishes Foundation has collaborated with Atlanta Sewing Style, a sewing company based in Atlanta, Georgia, to create more than 500 masks.

“It is important to my brother, Future and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year,” said Tia-Wilburn Anderson, Future’s sister and co-founder of the foundation.

Locally in the L.A.-area, several hospitals have been reaching out to the community for donations of protective gear. Schools with stockpiles, Hollywood medical dramas, manicurists and construction companies are being asked to search their inventories for anything they can offer to hospital workers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a recent press conference that the state needs approximately two million pieces of equipment are needed during coronavirus response.