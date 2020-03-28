COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
WHITTIER (CBSLA) — A 31-year-old was shot and killed in Whittier early Saturday.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 7600 block of Pickering Avenue.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Danielle Susan Rojas.

Rojas was found with a single gunshot wound to her head, according to Whittier police.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

