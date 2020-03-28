Comments
GARDENA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Gardena.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting unfolded just before 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West 164th Street.
It was there that authorities responded, and transported the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting is being investigated. Authorities have asked anyone with more information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.