LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to a coronavirus test that can provide results in less than fifteen minutes.
The administration authorized the test for emergency use.
The manufacturer, Abbott Laboratories, says it expects to deliver 50,000 tests per day beginning next week.
The technology is the same that powers some rapid flu tests looking for genes that are present in the virus.
Last week, the FDA approved another rapid test that provides results in about 45 minutes.
Right now, it can take several days for results to come back.