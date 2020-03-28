LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The race for Los Angeles County District Attorney will head to a runoff election in November after current D.A. Jackie Lacey failed to secure more than 50 percent of the votes in the Super Tuesday election.

Results of the March 3 primary were certified Friday by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office.

Lacey will have to compete in the November 3 runoff election against former San Francisco D.A. George Gascon in her bid for reelection. Lacey had hoped to avoid the runoff, and she initially earned more than 50 percent of the vote on election night.

As vote counting continued over the past three weeks, Lacey’s percentage slowly decreased. She finished at 48.6 percent, and Gascon finished at 28.2 percent.

Gascon and Lacey aren’t the only two that will face off in the November runoff.

L.A. City Councilman David Ryu will compete with Nithya Raman, a homeless nonprofit leader. Ryu finished first in the March 3 election with 44.7 percent of the vote, while Raman received 41.1 percent.

Current County Supervisor and longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas will also face a runoff election in the 10th Council District after receiving 44.31 percent of the vote. He will face attorney Grace Yoo, who received 23.6 percent of the vote.

While some look toward the November election, others have officially secured their seats, earning more than 50 percent of the vote on March 3.

Former state Sen. Kevin De Leon won the 14th Council District seat outright, as did Second Council District Councilman Paul Krekorian, Council President Nury Martinez in the Sixth Council District, and Councilman John Lee in the 12th Council District.

Eighth District Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson ran unopposed and was re-elected.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)