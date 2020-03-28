LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A temporary housing shelter for people experiencing homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic has opened at Silverado Park in the city of Long Beach.
“We are committed to providing shelter to the most vulnerable members of our community in a way that allows for social distancing, especially during this public health crisis,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “I am so proud of our City Team working around the clock to provide much needed support to those in need, and our City Council for supporting this important work.”
The Silverado Park shelter will be open 24/7 and house approximately 50 people while maintaining social distancing. It will provide meals, snacks and recreation.
According to a statement from the city, all people who want entry into the shelter will have to undergo a mandatory health screening and be transported to the location through specified shuttles. Walk-ups won’t be permitted.
Additional shelters in Long Beach are expected to open in the future.
