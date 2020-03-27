COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death in Whittier early Friday morning.

At 12:40 a.m., Whittier police responded to a report of an injury in the 7600 block of Pickering Avenue, where they found a woman dead at the scene. She was not immediately identified.

Police did not confirm exactly where the woman was discovered. There was no immediate word on a cause of death, although police were calling the case a homicide investigation.

It’s also unclear if any suspects or a motive had been identified.

