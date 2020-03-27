Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More drive-thru coronavirus testing sites are up and running, with the latest in Elysian Park.
The testing site was set up at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Site. Drivers stayed in their cars as healthcare workers in jumpsuits and masks administered each test.
Health officials have more drive-thru testing sites set up as more tests become available. Drive-thru testing is already underway at Hansen Dam, at several sites in Ventura County and at Riverside County’s Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore.
Patients must still be screened and cleared by a doctor and make an appointment at one of these testing sites.
While people have been clamoring for more testing sites and tests, Los Angeles County Public Health’s Dr. Barbara Ferrer warns that the number of positive cases will go up as testing increases.