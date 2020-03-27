LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese is the latest professional athlete to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to the Sparks, Wiese was tested for the illness after returning to the United States from playing overseas in Spain.
Wiese said on Twitter that she was experiencing mild symptoms, including a loss of taste and smell.
The symptoms I showed were loss of taste and smell. They are newer symptoms but they ARE symptoms.
— Sydney Wiese (@swiesebaby24) March 27, 2020
“The problem we are facing is lack of accessibility to testing,” she continued in another tweet. “I was denied two times, because I wasn’t showing enough symptoms, but I am someone who SHOULD receive a test. Unsure if I am well or not, some symptoms, but not the main ones.”
The Sparks said they were in direct communication with Wiese and wished her a speedy recovery.
“She’s been in self-isolation at home in Phoenix since her return and is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus,” the Sparks said in a statement.