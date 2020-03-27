



— Orange County Friday reported 65 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus , increasing the county’s total to 321, and two additional deaths.

The county’s first fatality, reported Tuesday, involved a 75-year-old man who was hospitalized March 17 and died two days later.

Of the county’s 321 cases, 75 residents contracted the virus through travel, 27 by person-to-person spread and 75 were community acquired. The remaining 73 cases are under investigation.

Most of the cases, 134, have been reported in the 18-49 age range, 76 cases involved people between the ages of 50-64 and 39 patients are 65 years or older. There is one confirmed case in a child under the age of 18.

As of Friday, the county said 4,070 people have been tested, leaving officials with enough tests for 1,151 people.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, who previously got the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention to commit to providing free testing, said she tested negative after developing cold-like symptoms last week.

“I’m continuing to recover at home and hope to be back to 100% soon,” she posted to Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who sent messages of support -they are great fuel for fighting off this illness!”

Orange County officials announced Friday that they plan to begin providing more details on cases, including numbers from each of the county’s cities.

Also on Friday, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said he was preparing to release inmates with 60 days or less remaining on their sentences in an effort to reduce the jail population during the pandemic.

Carrie Braun, a spokesperson for the department, said the decision was made in a collaborative effort with the courts and other judicial partners.

Barnes and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer had previously resisted early release of inmates, but Spitzer said discussions with the president of the union representing deputies helped evolve their thinking on the issue.

