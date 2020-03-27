LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Seven more Los Angeles Police Department employees and three more Los Angeles Fire Department employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The news comes the day after LAPD announced three additional employees had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 15 confirmed cases within the department.
RELATED: 5 More Coronavirus Deaths Reported In LA County; Cases Near 1,500
“The Department has strict protocols for any employee who experiences symptoms of the virus,” LAPD said in a previous release. “They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are sanitized.”
In total, LAPD now has 22 employees who have tested positive for the virus and LAFD has five employees diagnosed with the illness.
RELATED: Lancaster Teen Who Died Of Possible COVID-19 Complications Lacked Insurance, Delaying Treatment
Nearly 80 LAFD personnel have been tested for coronavirus in the past week, according to LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange.
A release from the city said all of the individuals were quarantined at home and recovering.