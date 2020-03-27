



— Los Angeles County’s beaches will be shut down effective immediately to prevent crowds of people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The temporary closure was ordered Friday, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and follows an order earlier this week to close the county’s beach parking lots. The closure will apply to all LA County beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, and beach bike paths.

#BREAKING: Per order of @lapublichealth all @CountyofLA beaches will temporarily close. The crowds we saw last weekend were unacceptable and we're making this decision to save lives. More info at https://t.co/QT7kvrIEIC pic.twitter.com/VcM3tXn0u9 — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) March 27, 2020

“We just can’t have another weekend where that many people are congregating so close together,” Hahn said. “This virus is passing from person to person, young, old, people who are healthy, people who are not healthy.”

Last weekend, after the first week of the stay-at-home order, people flocked to local hiking trails and Southern California’s beaches, creating crowds that forced city and county officials to shut down parking lots and other facilities. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people should keep remain at least 6 feet away from others during the outbreak.

Hahn said the mayors of LA County’s beach cities have been asking for the county to shut down its beaches to prevent people from congregating.

Beach and harbor staff will monitor the coastline in coordination with lifeguards and officials of other beach cities, including Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Malibu, the South Bay cities and state officials, according to Gary Jones, the director of LA County Beaches and Harbors. The county will also work with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement agencies will to ensure compliance with this order, he said.

“As long as they’re opening, people are congregating on bike paths, the Strand, on the Esplanade, and it’s just continuing to spread this virus,” she said. “Until we see less cases reported, it is still a very dangerous situation.”