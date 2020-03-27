Comments
SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – SeaWorld will temporarily close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Park officials released a statement Friday announcing the closure, adding, “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how long the closure would last.
Domestic single day tickets that expire during the period that the parks are closed will be extended through Dec. 31. Internationally purchased single day tickets that expire during the period that the parks are closed will be extended through the first week of 2022.
The statement also said while there is no evidence that COVID-19 infection is transmissible from humans back to animals, SeaWorld animal ambassadors are “continuing to monitor developments closely.”