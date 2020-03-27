BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A popular Boyle Heights restaurant has started a new project to ensure the homeless and those in need have enough to eat during the coronavirus pandemic.
The owners of Casa Fina Restaurant and Cantina have partnered with Proyecto Pastoral, a local nonprofit community organization, to launch the “Buy One, Give One” program in which the restaurant donates a meal to someone in need for every takeout or delivery meal ordered by a customer.
On Thursday, the restaurant provided its first 70 meals to the Guadalupe Homeless Project, a homeless shelter managed by Proyecto Pastoral.
To take part in the program, you must call Casa Fina directly, you cannot order through a delivery service. However, Casa Fina says it currently offering free delivery within a five-mile radius. For more information, click here.
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for the the entire state. Under the order, people can only leave their homes for essential needs. The orders ban all gatherings of 10 people or more outside of a single home and calls for non-essential businesses that require employees to report for work to shut down. Restaurants are allowed to remain open for pickup and delivery orders only.