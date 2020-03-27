



The NHL season may be “paused” at the moment, but that didn’t stop the Ducks from making a move on Friday. The organization announced it had signed 2019 1st round pick Trevor Zegras to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 19-year-old Zegras shined at Boston University in the 2019-20 season, collecting 36 points (11 goals 25 assists) and being named to the Hockey East All-Rookie team. The 6’0″ 170-pound forward ranked second among NCAA freshman in assists and tied for third in points per game (1.09).

After being selected with the 9th overall pick in last summer’s draft, the Bedford, NY native went on to play for Team USA at the 2020 World Junior Championship helping lead the U.S. to the quarterfinal round. He tallied nine primary assists in the tournament, becoming only the second player since 2004 to do so.

Ducks General Manager Bob Murray welcomed Zegras to the franchise saying the 19-year-old has some work to do, but he has a bright future.

“We are happy to get this contract done and start Trevor’s professional career,” said Ducks Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray. “He’s got quite a bit of work ahead of him, but we know he’s got the talent and intelligence to be an impactful NHL player.”

When the season paused, the Ducks sat third to last in the Western Conference with 67 point on the season. According to Tankathon, they own the 5th best odds at landing the top overall pick in the 2020 Draft which was just pushed back earlier this week.