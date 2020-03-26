WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — An employee at the University of California Los Angeles was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus Thursday, the third staff member and fifth member of the campus community to be diagnosed.
The school said the patient has not worked on campus since March 13.
On Wednesday, a student who lived on campus but had not been there since March 12 was the second student diagnosed with the virus.
Another student who lives in off-campus, non-university-owned housing was diagnosed with COVID-19 March 17.
Two other employees, one who works on campus and one who works off campus, tested positive earlier this month.
“Consistent with the protocols for infectious disease response, anyone identified within our campus community as being at risk of exposure from these individuals will be notified if they need to be isolated or tested,” a statement from the university said.
UCLA previously moved to online instruction for the spring quarter and suspended non-essential meetings.
