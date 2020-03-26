SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Thursday afternoon pursuit of a suspected DUI driver ended after the driver crashed into a barrier in the westbound lanes of the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles.
The pursuit began in Carson after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department witnessed a driver in a Honda Odyssey driving in a reckless manner. Police later confirmed that the driver was a suspected drunk driver.
California Highway Patrol picked up the pursuit of the driver after he got on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway.
The driver exited the freeway in South Los Angeles where he continued to lead deputies through surface streets, at one point driving over a spike strip.
Despite driving on nothing more than rims, the driver re-entered the 110 Freeway and transitioned to the 105 Freeway where he crashed into a barrier, bringing the pursuit to a stop.
The driver was not immediately taken into custody because he could not get out of the minivan.