EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Air Force Base confirmed its first case of COVID-19 and declared a public health emergency in response Thursday.
In a press release, the L.A. AFB said that the individual lives in the housing area on Fort MacArthur in San Pedro, California.
The individual and their family members are isolated and quarantined, and there is an investigation underway to determine if any other personnel may have been exposed, according to the press release.
“A safe and healthy force is how we continue our critical mission,” Col. Ann Igl, 61st Air Base Group commander said in the statement. “Mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is a top priority for us to further safeguard our service members, community, and national defense missions supported here.”
A public health emergency order will be in effect for 30 days.