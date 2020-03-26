LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An individual who is regularly on USC’s campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced Thursday.
According to officials, the person “regularly had contact in Hoffman Hall,” which houses undergraduate programs for the USC Marshall School of Business.
The person has recovered and lives off campus. They were formerly a resident of McCarthy Honors Residential College in USC Village and have not been on campus since March 13, the university said.
USC notified residents and staff of the business school that they “may have had an exposure to COVID-19,” and encouraged self isolation for anyone experiencing symptoms.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)