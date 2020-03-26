COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starbucks is doing its part to help in the fight against coronavirus — caffeinating first responders and healthcare workers for free.

The company says it will give free coffee to those who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak — doctors, nurses, hospital staff, police officers and firefighters.

Like most restaurants, coffee shops and other establishments serving food, Starbucks has shut down its sit-down cafes across the country. The coffee giant has transitioned to a drive-thru model only.

First responders and healthcare workers can get a tall-size hot or cold coffee at any location that remains open, until May 3.

