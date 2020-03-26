SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — On Monday, San Bernardino County reported its first coronavirus-related death. On Wednesday, the number of deaths increased to two. And on Thursday, the county reported its third death.
Details about the latest coronavirus death were not immediately available. The first two deaths reported were a 50-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both with underlying health issues.
The latest death came as the county introduced a new online tool that provides a visual dashboard detailing the county’s efforts.
So far, the county has tested 673 people and has 54 confirmed cases — 32 men and 22 women. Of those confirmed cases, 28 are between the ages of 18-49, 17 are between the ages of 50-64 and nine are over the age of 65.
And starting Friday, San Bernardino County will begin conducting drive-thru testing for the novel coronavirus.
The testing would be available by appointment only, and sign up and details were available on the county’s website.