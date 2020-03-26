POMONA (CBSLA) — A worker at a Pomona grocery store has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the store to perform a deep clean and restock.
According to Cardenas Markets, an employee at the store at 690 E. Holt Blvd. reported the positive test Wednesday.
In a statement, Cardenas Markets Chief Marketing Officer Adam Salgado said the company was “doing everything we can to support” the workers.
RELATED: Jump In LA County Coronavirus Cases Linked To More Testing, Results Backlog
“Additionally, in order to ensure all remain healthy and safe at the affected store in Pomona, the store has been deep-cleaned, sanitized and restocked,” Salgado said. “As an essential business, we have taken a number of proactive educational precautionary steps that are in alignment with the directives given by the governor and the Los Angeles Department of Public health in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
“From the beginning of this crisis, we have been following the guidance of local authorities and healthcare professionals on how to best serve our residents and families to ensure they have access to the fresh food and resources they need during these extraordinary times of crisis,” he said.
It was not immediately known whether any other workers or customers might have been exposed to the worker who tested positive for the illness.
The case comes just one day after a Whole Foods worker in Huntington Beach tested positive for the virus.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)