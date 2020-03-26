LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There were no peanuts, no Dodger Dogs, and no baseball on what would be Major League Baseball’s 2020 Opening Day.
Thursday, March 26, marked the league’s originally scheduled Opening Day, but due to the coronavirus, the kick-off of baseball season in Los Angeles has been delayed.
On Wednesday night, commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN that he hopes baseball will return in May but that there will not be a full season.
The MLB released a message Thursday morning narrated by Angel’s star Mike Trout.
“Every year on opening day we come together,” Trout said as video from different stadiums’ Opening Day ceremonies played. “To hope, to believe, to be part of a community. Opening Day may be postponed, but unity, hope, and community don’t have to be. This is a team game played by individuals, and every one of us has a role to play. Even though we are apart, we can come together.”
Two weeks ago, Spring training was postponed and players were sent home.
The league initially announced a suspension of events for at least four weeks on March 12, which originally pushed Opening Day back two weeks from March 26 until at least April 9.