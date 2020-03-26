LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Singer Lizzo held a 30-minute meditation session through Instagram Live over the weekend to ease tensions during the coronavirus crisis.
The Grammy award winner, with flute in hand, went live on her page saying, “Meditation #2 (for compassion). A practice in connectivity during this social distance. Please enjoy.”
Lizzo held another 30-minute meditation session on March 13 “before everything happening with the self-quarantining” captioned, “A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!”
She ended the session saying, “I hope you guys have an incredible day. There’s plenty of people right now doing very entertaining things with their phones. Everyone’s getting very creative. So, I hope you have something that entertains you and don’t feel pressured to do anything more or less than what you’re already doing. You are enough.”
Other stars decided to entertain fans over the weekend including Sir Patrick Stewart and Rita Wilson.
On Sunday, Stewart shared a soothing video of himself reading a William Shakespeare sonnet.
Actress Rita Wilson also shared a hidden talent two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
The actress showed off her rapping skills Sunday as she performed Naughty by Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” in its entirety.