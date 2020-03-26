HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – One of the most iconic comedy clubs in the world may be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but its taken another avenue in order to make people laugh.
The Laugh Factory on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood Tuesday began livestreaming virtual stand-up comedy sets on its YouTube channel.
The comedians do their sets in front of an empty room live daily at 2 p.m. On Wednesday, the featured performer was veteran comedian Alonzo Bodden. Harland Williams performed Tuesday.
Along with thousands of clubs and bars across Los Angeles, the Laugh Factory has been closed since March 15.
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for the the entire state. Under the order, people can only leave their homes for essential needs. The orders ban all gatherings of 10 people or more outside of a single home and calls for non-essential businesses that require employees to report for work to shut down, including gyms, clubs, bars and movie theaters.
Restaurants are allowed to open for pickup and delivery orders only.
L.A. County issued a more restrictive “safer at home” order Sunday which prohibits all public and private gatherings. It also calls for all nail and hair salons, indoor malls, shopping centers and drive-in theaters to close.
The Laugh Factory is well known for its philanthropic tilt. For the past 40 years it has hosted free meals for the homeless every Thanksgiving and Christmas. The meals includes live comedy sets from big-name comedians.