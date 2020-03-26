LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed three more employees who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the department’s total to 15.
The department said all of the individuals were quarantined at home and recovering.
In addition, the Los Angeles Fire Department has a total of 2 members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Nearly 80 LAFD personnel have been tested for coronavirus starting last week, according to LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange. Both firefighters who tested positive are currently at home recovering.
On Tuesday, the LAPD announced three new cases bringing the department’s total to 12 — 11 sworn officers and one civilian.
On Monday, the department reported six employees had tested positive for the virus.
“The Department has strict protocols for any employee who experiences symptoms of the virus,” LAPD said in a previous release. “They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are sanitized.”