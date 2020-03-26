LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grocery store shoppers are seeing something new at some markets as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread — plexiglass partitions at the register.

The one place that still draws a crowd during the coronavirus stay-at-home order is the supermarket, and several chains have instituted changes to keep stores from getting crowded and maintain social distancing.

The latest change supermarket shoppers are seeing are plexiglass partitions to separate store associates and customers. Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs and Food4Less, says they installed the partitions to help maintain social distancing at its check lanes, pharmacy counters and at Starbucks counters.

Our associates are working hard to ensure Americans have access to the food, services and products they need during this difficult time. Here are some of the measures we’ve put in place to protect the health and safety of our frontline heroes. pic.twitter.com/wAxzSwMAg7

— Kroger News (@KrogerNews) March 25, 2020