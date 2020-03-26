COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Grocery store shoppers are seeing something new at some markets as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread — plexiglass partitions at the register.

The one place that still draws a crowd during the coronavirus stay-at-home order is the supermarket, and several chains have instituted changes to keep stores from getting crowded and maintain social distancing.

The latest change supermarket shoppers are seeing are plexiglass partitions to separate store associates and customers. Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs and Food4Less, says they installed the partitions to help maintain social distancing at its check lanes, pharmacy counters and at Starbucks counters.

Walmart says it has also installed similar partitions at its pharmacy lanes at both Walmart stores and Sam’s Club, and will begin installing them at registers. They have also been spotted at several Whole Foods locations.

