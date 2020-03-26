LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, iHeartRadio has announced it is bringing some of music’s biggest stars directly to your living room.
Hosted by Elton John, The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America will air on Sunday, March 29 and include Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw, as they perform from their own living rooms.
The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America will also pay tribute to the health professionals, first responders and local heroes, helping during this global crisis.
We're paying tribute to the front line health professionals and local heroes who are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19 with our iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America this Sunday on @foxtv. ❤️
— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 25, 2020
To practice safe social distancing, the performances will be filmed on the performers personal cell phone cameras and audio equipment.
Viewers can support two of many charitable organizations that are helping victims and first responders during this pandemic — Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.
The one-hour commercial-free special will air live on FOX on Sunday, March 29 6 p.m. PT.