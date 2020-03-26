LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – County health officials Thursday attributed a sharp rise in the coronavirus death toll to a significant increase in testing and test result backlogs.
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, head of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, reported nine new deaths over the past 24 hours and 421 new cases, many of which she said was the result of additional testing and “catching up” on delayed test results.
But Ferrer continued to emphasize adhering to social distancing, isolation and quarantine requirements, saying the virus is making an aggressive march across the county,
The county’s total of 21 deaths does not include a 17-year-old Lancaster boy who was reported earlier this week to have died from the coronavirus. County health officials said the boy’s death is under further
review by the U.S. Centers Disease Control and Prevention.
Another death that was reported earlier has also been removed from the county’s total, because authorities determined the person actually lives in a different county.
Residents across L.A. County — and the entire state — are under strict stay-at-home orders asking that people remain in their residence as much as possible, while avoiding any large gatherings.