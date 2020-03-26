LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County has established a centralized call center to offer support for business owners and workers affected by the coronavirus emergency.
The call center opened Thursday and provides free one-on-one counseling to those who need it.
The Los Angeles County Business and Worker Disaster Help Center will help businesses determine the applicability of public health orders and access state and federal resources, including recent relief packages, emergency loans and workshare programs, said Joseph M. Nicchitta, director of the county’s Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.
The department will operate the center with the Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services.
The help center will also assist with filing unemployment insurance claims, finding employment opportunities and utilizing other available county resources, Nicchitta said.
The center will be open to answer calls and electronic requests for assistance weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. To reach out, call 833-238- 4450 or visit the center’s website.
