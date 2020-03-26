SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Two more inmates at the Men’s Central Jail in Santa Ana have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to three.
The two newly diagnosed individuals are isolated and receiving medical treatment. Additionally, all other inmates in the module are being moved to isolated housing units and will be monitored for symptoms. Symptom screening procedures at jail intake will continue.
The sheriff’s department said the newly diagnosed inmates were housed in the same module in the Central Men’s Jail that the first inmate who tested positive Tuesday.
Details about the two men who tested positive for the virus were not immediately released.
The sheriff’s department said all other inmates housed at that module were being moved to isolated housing units and were being monitored for symptoms. It was not immediately known how many inmates were being monitored.
As of Thursday night, Orange County had 256 confirmed cases and one coronavirus-related death.