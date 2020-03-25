LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 71-year-old Browne told Rolling Stone magazine Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home.
“My symptoms are really pretty mild,” Browne told Rolling Stone. “So I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that.”
Throughout his more than 50-year-career, Brown is famous for penning hits including “These Days,” “The Pretender” and “Take It Easy.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.