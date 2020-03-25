LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach officials have reported that eight of the city’s firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus.
According to officials, all eight are self-isolating at home.
The city is reporting an overall total of 41 coronavirus cases.
On Tuesday, health officials reported seven new cases of coronavirus in the city totalling 28 cases.
Five of those people have recovered since being diagnosed.
On Monday, Cal State Long Beach officials confirmed two students had tested positive for coronavirus.
Long Beach officials say the city’s case total includes one of two students at Cal State Long Beach.
The other student who tested positive is not a Long Beach resident, officials said.
The two students are currently in self-isolation off campus, and anyone who may have come into close contact with them were notified by health officials, said Dr. Kimberly Fodran, the university’s chief of the medical staff.
As of Monday, one person had died in Long Beach marking the city’s first coronavirus-related death. The patient was a woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions.
The city maintains its own health agency, separate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
For up-to-date information regarding coronavirus, visit longbeach.gov.
