LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Wednesday ordered all 32 league teams — including the Rams and Chargers — to close facilities for at least two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order, which goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday, affects the Rams’ training facility at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, as well as the Chargers’ Costa Mesa facility.
RELATED: Work Out At Home Like The Pros: NFL Players, Coaches Offer Home Exercise Tips While Social Distancing
Goodell said in a letter that he was taking the action to “ensure that all clubs operate on a level playing field.”
“During this time, clubs are free to conduct all normal business operations, including signing players, evaluating draft-eligible prospects, selling tickets and other activities to prepare for the 2020 season.”
RELATED: NFL Players Vote To Ratify New Collective Bargaining Agreement
The following exceptions apply:
- Trainers or doctors who are providing ongoing medical treatment to
players
- Directors of facilities, security personnel and independent
contracts who maintain physical security of the facilities
- Technology personnel necessary to maintain security and operational
capabilities of a team’s IT network that enables remote work by team staff.
The league is expected to reassess the order on April 8.