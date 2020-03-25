



— Netflix’s streaming service was unavailable Wednesday to some users across the country for about an hour, the company confirmed to Variety

“Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

The website DownDetector reported users complaining of problems accessing Netflix a little after 12:30 p.m. ET.

People took to social media reporting the outages as they were stuck inside their homes.

@Netflix

Did you decide to break up with me or is your server down?

I can't get logged on with any device/TV – it just keeps telling me my email address isn't associated with any account. Help!! — Kele Yake (@KeleYake) March 25, 2020

With more and more Americans working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, some are wondering how the surge in online users may affect streaming and internet speeds.

“Right now millions of users are working, learning, Zoom-ing, Netflix-ing, Facetime-ing, all from home during this pandemic,” said TechSesh Founder Jessica Naziri.

“As more and more cities are asking their residents to stay home, we’ll all be relying on internet access.”

According to Naziri, now is a good time for wireless companies to “come in a provide more,” by increasing gigs.

Here are a few tips on how to keep internet speeds up: