



— Mattel, Baby2Baby and Teamsters Local 572 came together to support Los Angeles Unified School District students and families during the coronavirus pandemic

Mattel donated toys and art supplies, Baby2Baby donated diapers, wipes, baby food and blankets and Local 572 worked through the night to deliver the much-needed items to students and families Wednesday at the 64 Grab & Go Food Centers operated by the district.

“We are happy to be part of the team working to support students and families most in need,” Rick Middleton, secretary/treasurer for Teamsters Local 572, said. “Our members stand with all of those working hard to bring meals and needed supplies to our students and communities.”

The superintendent took to social media to share photos as area families received toys, meals and other necessary items.

The faces of the children as they received a new toy from @Mattel remind us all how important it is during these most difficult of times, to create a sense of stability, and even a few moments of happiness. Thank you #Teamsters Local 572, @Mattel and @baby2baby! pic.twitter.com/kPUcwK2WTU — Austin Beutner (@AustinLASchools) March 25, 2020

“Our mission at Los Angeles Unified is to help students learn and support students and families most in need,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement. “The faces of the children as they received a new toy remind us all how important it is, during these most difficult of times, to create a sense of stability and even a few moments of happiness, in the lives of those we serve.”

The district said it has been working to help its nearly 700,000 students, a majority of whom live in poverty, since closing schools to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The commitment to help students and families in need of a meal is what brought all of these partners together,” the district said.

The district on Wednesday served 374,052 meals and was able to help more people than any food bank in the country, according to a district statement.

“While their staff works tirelessly to make food available to tens of thousands of low-income students, we are here to provide the basic essentials that these children deserve beyond meals, including diapers, wipes, hygiene and more,” Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Baby2Baby co-presidents, said in a stateemnt. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to distribute these necessities that will better allow these families to keep their lights on and pay their rent during this unprecedented time.”

Products were donated through the district’s LA Students Most in Need charitable effort.